Fred Lindbergh Koontz, 92 of Linwood NC, Chruchland Community, died July 28,2019 at Brookstone Retirement Center in Lexington NC. Born in Davidson County on May 20, 1927, he was the son of the late H. Clay Koonts and Amanda Cox Koonts. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Poole Koontz, a brother, Hubert C. Koonts, a sister, Valeda K. Lanning Poole and an infant son, Walter Clayton Koontz. Surviving include his children, Renee Easter (Gary), Tammy Koontz, Linn Koontz (Jill), five grandchildren, Chris Tester (Aimee), Josh Tester (Elizabeth), Tiffany Grubbs (Wayne), Brittany Koontz (Fiance`Kemp Smith) and Katie Hoover (Bradley), nine great grandchildren, a sister, Edith Barger (the late Thomas Barger), a sister-in-law, Eva K. Shaw and numerous family members and friends. Mr. Koontz was employed at Owen-Illinois Box Factory in Spencer NC and he also farmed vegetables and timber and operated a saw mill. He was a member of Yadkin Missionary Baptist Church in Spencer, NC where he served in numerous positions including being a deacon. He greatly enjoyed his family, church family, gardening and helping others in his community. The funeral will be at Piedmont Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington at 3 PM on Wednesday, July 31 with visitation two hours prior to the funeral. Interment will be a private ceremony at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a tax deductible tribute gift to the Workshop of Davidson County. www.workshopofdavidson.org/how-you-can-help/financial-support/ Mr. Koontz's family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the numerous friends, church families and the staff of both Lexington Healthcare and Brookstone Retirement Center. The great care, concern and love shown toward our family is appreciated. You all have been the Body of Christ in so many wonderful ways. Thank you so much!
Published in Salisbury Post on July 30, 2019