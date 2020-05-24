Fred Lee Spangler passed away May 22, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury in hospice. He was born December 31, 1943 in Sinks Grove, WV to Alton Dupont Spangler and Fay Lomax Spangler. He is preceded in death by a half-brother, James Alton Spangler, in addition to his parents. He is survived by a sister, Sue Spangler of Rockwell; brothers, Conrad Spangler of Texas and Gary Spangler of NC and several nieces and nephews. We would like to extend our appreciation to Novant staff for the compassion and care they showed our brother. He left a hole in our hearts and took a little of us with him. We love you very much. Cremation will take place at Lyerly Funeral Home, Salisbury, NC. Memorials may be made to NAMI Rowan, PO Box 604, Salisbury, NC 28145. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Spangler family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.