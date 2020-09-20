Mr. Fred Leroy McNeil, 80, passed away Thurs., Sept. 3, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born on Dec. 5, 1939 in Durham County, he was the son of the late Ernest Vinson and Mary Ruth McNeil Rainey. He received his education in the public schools of Durham County. Mr. McNeil was a U.S. Navy veteran and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Mr. McNeil was a retired construction worker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Rainey. Left to cherish his memories include his brothers, Ata Omom, Cortel Rainey, Carl Rainey, Jr., and Leonard Rainey; devoted friend, Cora Knox; other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store