Fred R. “Freddie” Strickland, 74, of Rockwell passed away April 11, 2019. Born November 5, 1944 to the late H.H. and Dorothy Nye Strickland, Freddy is survived by a daughter, Wendy Sartain; son, Harris; grandchildren, Jesse, Jonathon and Summer. No services are planned at this time. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Strickland family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 17, 2019
