Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Mr. Fred Stamper, age 95 of China Grove, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis after a brief stay. Born April 3, 1924 in Elk Horn, W. Va., he was the son of the late Wilburn Ciscero Stamper and Lenora Osborne Stamper. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Stamper Gooch, his sisters, Della Fraizer, Verna Stamper, Verdie Yates and Ruth Ellis, and also his brother, Bruce Stamper. Mr. Stamper served his country in World War II and was involved in the invasion on Utah Beach in Normandy where he served in the 9th Infantry Division. After his service, he spent his career with Cannon Mills as a fixer in the card room and retired after 33 years of employment. He had a tremendous love for his family and was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather who instilled the best of values in his children. Mr. Stamper had many hobbies some of which involved repairing tools for resale at his booth at the Webb Road Flea Market. He spent his time collecting change (loved counting and rolling coins) and golf balls. He and his wife loved watching Jeopardy together, riding to Patterson Farms “checking on the crops and produce” but really to get ice cream. He loved family gatherings, especially playing dominos and the men's family fishing trip to the Outer Banks. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Edna Mae Royal Stamper. He also leaves behind his sons, Rick Stamper (Sandra) of China Grove, Ronnie Stamper (Janet) of Georgia, Randy Stamper (Vickie) of Salisbury and Donald Williams (Linda) of Rockwell; and his daughters, Nora Stamper Patterson (Randall) of China Grove, Pat Stamper Gaskins (Jonathan) of Mooresville; and son-in-law, David Gooch. Also surviving him are his brothers, James Stamper, Ray Stamper, Ted Stamper, Vaughn Stamper and sisters, Maude Foster, Lula Ellis and Jean Bowen. Surviving him also are his grandchildren, Beth Harrington (Rodney), Wendy Stamper, Deric Harrington, Chris Stamper, Leila S. Honeycutt, Paul Stamper (Lindsie), Brittany Houston (Chris), Taylor Patterson (Mackenzie), Logan Stamper, Madisyn Patterson-Moody (Andrew); seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 1-2 p.m., at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with Memorial Service to follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Roger Wagner. Inurnment will be private for the family. Memorials: Kindly remember Mr. Stamper with memorials in his honor to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Stamper.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 19, 2019
