Fred Wilson Medlin Sr., 88, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born Oct. 4, 1930 in Chester County, S.C. to Alexander Amos Medlin and Estelle Wilson Medlin, he attended Great Falls High School in South Carolina and served as President of his senior class, graduating in 1950. In 1958, he graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy. He opened Towne Pharmacy on West Innes Street in Salisbury (now Moose Pharmacy) in 1963, and sold the business in 1978. He later worked as a licensed pharmacist for Revco and the VA Medical Center, also in Salisbury. After his retirement, he consulted for RHA Health Services. He was Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954 during the Korean War, serving finally with the 46th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. He was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat but refused to accept it out of respect for his fellow servicemen who lost their lives in action. On one mission, his plane was the only one of twelve that returned to base. His unit also received the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He was a passionate golfer during his retirement years and traveled extensively with his buddies to play on public golf courses in the area. He was also a skilled bird-carver and excellent marksmen. He won a North Carolina State Shoot (Handicap) Championship in 1975. He is remembered by his family for his sense of humor, warm heart, and generosity. He was a dedicated member of the Salisbury community, serving for eight years as a member of the Rowan County Board of Health (1968-76), as Member and Chairman of the Rowan County Department of Social Services (1981-86), President of the Rowan County Merchants Association (1977-78) and President of the Rowan County Seniors Golf Association (1977). He was married in Fairforest, S.C. on Dec. 21, 1957 to Ann Compton Medlin, and recently celebrated his 61st wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife and four children, Fred Wilson Medlin Jr. of Apex (wife Denice), Katherine Lynn Perkins of New York, N.Y. (husband Richard), Carol Ann Medlin of Falls Church, Va. and Mary Charlotte Medlin of Salisbury. He also leaves behind three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter including Jacob Amos Medlin and wife Jennifer and daughter Michaela Rose of Greensboro, Jeremy Francis Medlin and wife Lindsay of Chapel Hill and Clayton Alden Perkins of New York, N.Y.; and his beloved cat, Miss Kitty. He was preceded in death by sister, Bobbie Ann Ellisor (d. 2015) and two brothers who died in childhood. Service & Visitation: There will be a graveside service on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 with Military Honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will greet friends and relatives at John Calvin Presbyterian Church of Salisbury following the graveside service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ARC of Rowan, 108 Dorsett Dr., Salisbury or Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Creason family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 5, 2019