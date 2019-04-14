Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freddie Bush. View Sign

Freddie Bush passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born in Salisbury on June 11, 1936, as one of the 11 children bared to Aaron Bush Sr. and Ruby Hill. He attended Granite Quarry Elementary School in Salisbury School system. He leaves behind four siblings, Claudine Perkins of New York, Ann Corley of New York, Ruby Goodson of North Carolina and Benjamin Bush of North Carolina. He is in Heaven with his parents and seven siblings. Freddie was a devoted father of Darrell Bush of New York and Sharon Bradley of Pennsylvania; grandfather of Shonika Crandell of North Carolina and Brittany Glanville of Kentucky. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

