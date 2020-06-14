Frederick Rowland Lance
1940 - 2020
Frederick Rowland Lance, 79, of Salisbury, NC passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born August 14, 1940 in Jersey Shore, PA to the late Joseph Lance and Maxine Buckley Lance, he was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School. He was retired from the U.S. Army and was employed with Celanese for a number of years. He spent many hours doing yard work with his beloved dog, CoCo. Mr. Lance was of the Episcopal faith. He was survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandra Pinkston Lance; children: Monica Lance Vigil (Ron) of Houston, TX; Lisa Lance Vargas (Abel) of Cedar Park, TX; Tara Lance Fouse (Steve) of James Creek, PA; Heather Lance Razo of Houston, TX and Gina Elliott of Kannapolis, NC; and special daughter, Jamie Garrison of Kannapolis, NC who helped him with doctor's appointments and other things; and brother, Richard Lance and wife Pam of Wilmington, NC. A private service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Lance family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
