G. Taylor Cumberworth, 71, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 11, 2019, at his home, following a brief period of declining health. Born Nov. 11, 1947 in Mooresville, he was the son of the late Donald Charles Cumberworth and Merle Neile Teague Cumberworth. Taylor grew up in Mooresville and graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, where he was a member of Pi Sigma Eta National Morticians Society. He had been Vice President and manager of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Homes in China Grove and Landis, where he had served area families for more than 46 years. Most recently, Taylor was employed with Davie Funeral Service in Mocksville. Mr. Cumberworth was a member of the Mooresville Lodge #496 AF and AM, 32 degree Scottish Rite and Oasis Temple Shrine, a member of D-Mort Region 4, had been a Rowan County Coroner, held a NC Pilot License, was a proud supporter of the NC Highway Patrol, and was a long time, loyal China Grove Rotary Club member. Taylor enjoyed serving others in their time of need, loved his Corvettes, his pets, his family and close friends. Mr. Cumberworth will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Taylor leaves behind, his devoted wife, Judy Patton Cumberworth; his much loved Chihuahua, Bella and special close friends and acquaintances. Service: Funeral services to remember and celebrate the life of Mr. Cumberworth will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Larry Beaver. Burial will be private. Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis is serving the family and friends of Mr. Cumberworth. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Davie Funeral Service

