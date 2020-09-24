Mr. Gabriel “Gabe” Ray Basinger, age 44 of China Grove, passed away on Wed., Sept. 16, 2020 at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born August 5, 1976 in Rowan County, Gabe was the son of Harold Ray Basinger, Jr. and Teresa Taylor Basinger. His grandparents, Harold and Blanche Basinger and Tip and Ruby Taylor preceded him in death. Gabe attended Rowan County Schools and worked most recently for AMAZON in the warehouse. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, loved fishing and playing video games and just being at home. Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents, are his spouse of 20 years, Crystal along with his step-daughter, Erica Eller. Service: Graveside Service for Gabe will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00am at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family has requested in lieu of flowers you kindly remember Gabe with donations in his honor to assist with his funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantage-landis.com
