Gail L. Vanhoy, 81, of Denver, lifetime resident of Gold Hill, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincoln in Lincolnton, NC. She was born December 12, 1938 in Gold Hill, NC to the late Theodore Wilbur and Mary Miller Leonard. Gail was a 1957 graduate of Rockwell High School and was a member of the marching band and basketball team. She loved crocheting and the simple act of sending cards to others. Gail was a member of Gold Hill United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher. In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her son, William Archie Vanhoy; and brothers, William Luther Leonard and Theodore Wilbur Leonard, Jr. Gail is survived by her husband Claude Archie Vanhoy, whom she married June 1, 1958; daughter, Elizabeth Vanhoy (Robert) Shaver of Denver, NC; daughter-in-law, Vinita Vanhoy of Stanfield, NC; and two grandchildren, Eric Shaver and McKenna Shaver. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Gold Hill Cemetery, Gold Hill, NC, with Pastor Beverly Maulden, officiating. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing if you plan to attend. Memorials may be made to Gold Hill United Methodist Church, 730 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Vanhoy family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.