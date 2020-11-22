1/1
Gail L. Vanhoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail L. Vanhoy, 81, of Denver, lifetime resident of Gold Hill, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincoln in Lincolnton, NC. She was born December 12, 1938 in Gold Hill, NC to the late Theodore Wilbur and Mary Miller Leonard. Gail was a 1957 graduate of Rockwell High School and was a member of the marching band and basketball team. She loved crocheting and the simple act of sending cards to others. Gail was a member of Gold Hill United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher. In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her son, William Archie Vanhoy; and brothers, William Luther Leonard and Theodore Wilbur Leonard, Jr. Gail is survived by her husband Claude Archie Vanhoy, whom she married June 1, 1958; daughter, Elizabeth Vanhoy (Robert) Shaver of Denver, NC; daughter-in-law, Vinita Vanhoy of Stanfield, NC; and two grandchildren, Eric Shaver and McKenna Shaver. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Gold Hill Cemetery, Gold Hill, NC, with Pastor Beverly Maulden, officiating. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing if you plan to attend. Memorials may be made to Gold Hill United Methodist Church, 730 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Vanhoy family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved