Gail Reynolds

Gail Mize Reynolds, 69, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at her residence. Born May 11, 1951 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late D'ette McDaniel Mize and Henry Clay Mize. Mrs. Reynolds was a graduate of Boyden High School, Class of 1969 and Catawba College. She was an English teacher at China Grove Middle School until her retirement. She was a National Board Certified Teacher. She was an accomplished cyclist, writer, and had performed in local Theater. She attended Life Church in Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded her in death by her sister, Kay Mize Loman. Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her son, Paul B. Reynolds, III of Salisbury. Arrangements: Graveside services will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Rowan Memorial Park cemetery with Revs. Mark and Richard Loman officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.