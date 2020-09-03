Mrs. Gail Ruth Thompson Peacock, 79, passed away after a long battle of pancreatic cancer Monday, August 31, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mrs. Peacock was born April 18, 1941 in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late Edgar Lewis Thompson and Elsie Deal Thompson. Mrs. Peacock was a lifetime member at St. Paul's Reformed Church of Enochville. Her hobbies included going to the beach, crocheting, and reading. She worked for S&W Cafeterias and Twin States Truck Equipment in Charlotte, and Cargotec in Cornelius. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Cornelius Peacock, Jr. Mrs. Peacock is survived by two sons, Terry Peacock and wife Judy and Mark Peacock and wife Rhonda, both of Mooresville; sister, Linda Albright of China Grove; brother, Joe Thompson and wife Edna of Wake Forest; five grandchildren, Justin, Jordan and wife Felicia, Jenna, Tyler and Austin; and five great grandchildren, Aubri, Ivy, Jaxon, Brantley and Brittley. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020, outside, under the trees at St. Paul's Reformed Church. Please bring a chair for the service. Pastor Bob Young will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service. Visitation: Mrs. Peacock will lie in-state from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. Memorial: Memorials may be sent to St. Paul's Reformed Church, 811 N. Enochville Avenue, China Grove, NC 28023. The family would like to send a special thanks to the caregivers that took care of Mrs. Peacock. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Peacock.