1/1
Gail Ruth Thompson Peacock
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Gail Ruth Thompson Peacock, 79, passed away after a long battle of pancreatic cancer Monday, August 31, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mrs. Peacock was born April 18, 1941 in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late Edgar Lewis Thompson and Elsie Deal Thompson. Mrs. Peacock was a lifetime member at St. Paul's Reformed Church of Enochville. Her hobbies included going to the beach, crocheting, and reading. She worked for S&W Cafeterias and Twin States Truck Equipment in Charlotte, and Cargotec in Cornelius. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Cornelius Peacock, Jr. Mrs. Peacock is survived by two sons, Terry Peacock and wife Judy and Mark Peacock and wife Rhonda, both of Mooresville; sister, Linda Albright of China Grove; brother, Joe Thompson and wife Edna of Wake Forest; five grandchildren, Justin, Jordan and wife Felicia, Jenna, Tyler and Austin; and five great grandchildren, Aubri, Ivy, Jaxon, Brantley and Brittley. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020, outside, under the trees at St. Paul's Reformed Church. Please bring a chair for the service. Pastor Bob Young will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service. Visitation: Mrs. Peacock will lie in-state from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. Memorial: Memorials may be sent to St. Paul's Reformed Church, 811 N. Enochville Avenue, China Grove, NC 28023. The family would like to send a special thanks to the caregivers that took care of Mrs. Peacock. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Peacock.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Reformed Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved