Mr. Gareth LaDon Overcash, Sr., age 76 of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Born November 16, 1944 in Cabarrus County, Gareth was the son of the late Robert Hoyle Overcash and Rosa Lee Bass. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church is Salisbury. Prior to his retirement, Gareth worked many years for the City of Salisbury in street maintenance and prior to that he was delivering milk for Pet Dairy and tire sales for Carolina Tire. In his spare time, Gareth loved target shooting with his sons. However, most of all, he loved and cherished his time with his grandchildren. Gareth was a kind and gentle family man who was all about his family. He loved family mealtimes, gatherings, holidays and truly just anything family related. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Odessa Diggs Overcash; children, Tabitha Smith, Melissa Broadway (Frank), Gareth LaDon Overcash, Jr. (Lynde), Stephen Lane Overcash, Sr. (Ashley) and Susan Church (Nate). He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Brittany Smith, Savannah Enloe (Christopher), Thomas Smith, Jr. (Jamey), Madison Broadway (Anwar), Marcus Broadway, Mason Broadway, Marianna Lemly, Gareth Overcash III, Haven Overcash, Caden Lemly, Landry Overcash, Jules Overcash, Stephen Overcash, Jr., Haley Overcash, Katelyn Overcash, Shelby Norton and Taylor Church. Visitation for Gareth will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:30pm at Advantage Funeral and Cremation - Landis. Graveside Service will follow at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury at 3:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com
*Due to state mandated restrictions – staff of Advantage-Landis will limit visitors upon arrival to pass through visiting in order to allow us to accommodate all who would like to pay their respects to the family.