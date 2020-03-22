Garland Eugene Webb, 69, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Sadie G. Mays Nursing Home in Atlanta. Born in Rowan County on May 16, 1950, he was the son of the late Price Leo Felt Webb and Innia Mae-Bush Webb. Garland worked in construction and was a member of Holiness Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Troutman and Foster Phil Webb; sisters, Jennie Mae Webb Holmes and Elvira Elizabeth Cauthern. Those left to cherish his memory are his estranged wife, Lavern Wellington Webb; sons, Ometrius Paris, Antonio “Rico” Paris, and Debaris Webb; daughters, Angela Trull, Bonita Proverd, Shareek Webb, and Shanae Webb; brother, Melvin Webb; sisters, Zella-Mae Webb Green, Beatrice Cowen, Rebecca Webb Kelly, Myrtle “Merle” Webb, and Willie-Mae Webb Knox; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and other great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation: 2-3 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at Rowan Funeral Service Chapel, 1709 N Long St, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 3 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at Rowan Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Calvin Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 3727 US Highway 601 S, Mocksville, NC 27028. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Exodus Missionary Outreach Church, 1763 Highland Ave NE, Hickory, North Carolina 28601, United States. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Webb family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2020