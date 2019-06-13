Gary D. Gullett, 56, of Salisbury passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska on December 18, 1962, he was the son of Lorene Corriher Gullett and the late Jack Monroe Gullett. Gary worked in fire protection fabrication as a machinist. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Monroe Gullett. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Penny C. Gullett, whom he married on March 30, 1985; mother, Lorene C. Gullett of Salisbury; son, Allen Gullett (Stephanie) of Salisbury; daughter, Susan Gullett of San Diego, CA; brothers, Robert Gullett (Joan), Larry Gullett (Julie), Donald Gullett (Lynn) and Loren Gullett; grandson, Dallas Lynch of Salisbury and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation: 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Lebanon Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 1200 Thompson Rd, Cleveland, NC 27013. Service: 2:00 PM Saturday in the Lebanon Lutheran Church Sanctuary with the Rev. Carroll Robinson officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Gullett family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 13, 2019