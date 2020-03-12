Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Honbarger. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church of China Grove Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Ronald Honbarger, 73, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. He was born March 25, 1946 in Rowan County to the late Hoke and Nellie Honbarger. Mr. Honbarger was a graduate of South Rowan High School, and attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He was retired from DuraFiber Industries after 49 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of China Grove, Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge #576 in Salisbury, and Eureka Masonic Lodge #283 in China Grove. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Honbarger loved to spend time with his family and friends. Gary is survived by his wife Jaye Van Honbarger; three sons, Steven (Elizabeth) Honbarger, Billy Basinger, and Gene (Connie) Basinger; daughter, Anita Cannon (Mike); brother, Wayne Honbarger (Lyn); six grandsons, Micah Fox, Cory Fox, Jonathon Basinger, Justin Basinger, Joseph Basinger and Alex Cannon; two granddaughters, Hailey Basinger and Brooke Basinger; seven great-grandchildren, Jenson, Sam, Jaxson, Beckett, Madelyn, Bexley, and Emmett. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, March 13, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the First United Methodist Church of China Grove with the Rev. Jody Seymour, officiating. Military rites will be provided by the United States Air Force, the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard, and Masonic Rites by Eureka Masonic Lodge #283 in China Grove. Entombment will take place in the West Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Oxford Children's Home, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Honbarger family. Online condolences may be made at

