Gary Lynn Swink, 68, of Morganton passed away March 13, 2020 at his home. He was born February 17, 1952 in Burke County to the late Lemuel"Fay" Swink and Doris "Jean" Bollinger Swink. He graduated from Valdese High School and was an Eagle Scout. He retired from Southern Devices. He is survived by his children, Jeannie Lynn Nelson (Travis) of Austin, TX, Louis Swink of Lenoir NC, and Heather Swink, (Eden Avatt) of Easley, SC. He is also survived by cousins Dolores Huffman (Claude) of Morganton, NC, Tracy Fiano, of Dallas, TX, Jeremy Huff of Valdese, Huey Peeler of Salisbury, NC, Tammy Ervin of Salisbury, NC and an aunt, Betty Peeler of Salisbury, NC. A private service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sossoman Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2020