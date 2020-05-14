Mr. Gary Michael Hoffner, age 62, of 2714 Bear Popular Road, Mt. Ulla, passed away unexpected, on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury. He was born on March 7, 1958, to Glenn and Catherine (Dollie) Heilig Hoffner, Rowan County, North Carolina. He received a BS Degree in Diesel Mechanic. His favorite hobbies were traveling, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a real fan of football. He was a former employee of IBM Enterprise and love working on his farm. He was married to Saundra McNeil Hoffner. Preceded him in death mother, Catherine (Dollie) Heilig Hoffner. He leaves to cherish his memories, a wife, Saundra Hoffner; father, Glenn Hoffner; a son, Michael Hoffner and fiancée Tonya Overcash; a daughter-in-law, Brandi and husband Steve Sloop; grandchildren, Brandon Hoffner, Hope Hoffner, Mackenzie Sloop, Savanah Overcash and Chase Overcash. Visitation: Friday, May 15th, from 1pm-7pm at Boone-Carroll Funeral Home in Cleveland. Immediate family will not be attending. Service: Service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Saturday, May 16th, viewing at 10am, followed by Graveside Service at 11am. Interment will be held in the church cemetery (family only please). There will be no reception after service. In Lieu of flowers, please make donation to Society for Heart Attack Prevention and Eradication or St. Luke's Lutheran Church General Fund. Boone-Carroll Funeral Home will be assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to boone-carrollfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2020.