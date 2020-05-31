Mr. Gary Phillip Ledbetter, age 82 of China Grove went on to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Mr. Ledbetter was born on May 12, 1938 in Cabarrus County and was the son of the late Walter Ledbetter and Pansy Adams Ledbetter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Ledbetter and sister, Doris Ledbetter Hamm. Mr. Ledbetter graduated from A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis and went on to serve his country by joining the US Navy, stationed in Vietnam serving on various aircraft carriers as an electronic technician.
Following his military service of 12 years, he went on to become owner operator of Coast Tire Co. of China Grove. He was a member of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce and the China Grove Board of Trade. Earlier in life, he served as clerk of South China Grove Church of God and then joined Rogers Park Baptist Church. Gary loved his dogs and cats and enjoyed being with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years, Joyce McDonald Ledbetter, his sons, Donald Ledbetter and Daniel Ledbetter (Lori) and his daughter, Valerie Foerst. He also leaves behind his sister, Judith Harvey (James), sister in-law, Marilyn Ledbetter, and brother in-law, Bud Hamm. Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Jennifer Ledbetter, Daniel Ledbetter Jr. (Donna Jo), Alicia Chastine, and Michael Chastine (Puthea), four great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: Visitation will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm in the Chapel officiated by Pastor Joel Ervin. Committal will be private at National Cemetery in Salisbury. Full Military Honors for Mr. Ledbetter will be held at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00am.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family has asked you kindly remember Gary with memorials in his honor to NOVANT-Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 31, 2020.