Gayle Clontz Hand, 60, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born December 29, 1958, in Lexington to the late Elmer S. Clontz and Texie A. Money Clontz. Mrs. Hand was a graduate of West Davidson High School, was formerly employed by Food Lion, and was the owner of Rainbow Florist. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Salisbury and a former member of the Rowan County Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren taking them to the park and Lazy 5 Ranch, reading, and watching WWE wrestling. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hand was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Irvin Hand; grandson, Cordell Hand; and brother, Elmer Clontz, Jr. She is survived by her son, Timothy Eric Hand and wife, Mary, of Lexington; daughter, Tabitha McCrary and husband, Derek, of Linwood; brother, David Clontz of Linwood; sisters, Martha Rowe of Linwood, Janie Lanning of Lexington, and Mary Kossel of Lexington; her grandchildren, Braxton Smith, Kiersten Smith, and Cooper Hand; and special nieces and nephews, Christie and Jody, Angel and Anabelle, and Jeff. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her mother-in-law, Frances Hand, for all that she did for Gayle over the years. The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, October 27, from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM in the family life center at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Salisbury The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM on Sunday in the church with Rev. Gary Coble officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 9275 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Hand family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 25, 2019