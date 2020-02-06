Gene Lee Eagle (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC
28001
(704)-982-8134
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Luther's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Luther's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Obituary
Gene Lee Eagle, 86, of Richfield passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Novant Presbyterian Medical Center. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 PM in the Luther's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Preacher Jimmy Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Friday from 12 to 1 PM prior to the service. Born October 21, 1933 in Rowan County, NC he was the son of the late Edwin Lee Eagle and Jessie Viola Reid Eagle. He was a graduate of Rockwell High School in 1954. He served four years in the Air Force and received a two year Degree in marketing and retailing from Rowan Technical College in Salisbury. He worked for 21 years with Carolina Forge in Salisbury and was a supervisor for 5 years. He was a vegetable farmer for over 30 years and sold his vegetables to stores and markets in and around Albemarle. He was a member of Luther's Lutheran Church in Richfield. Mr. Eagle is survived by his niece Linda Frazier of Ramseur, NC and by Alice Hutchinson and family who loved him very much. A sister Bruce and a nephew Eddie preceded him in death.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 6, 2020
