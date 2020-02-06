Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Lee Eagle. View Sign Service Information Stanly Funeral Home 1835 Badin Rd Albemarle , NC 28001 (704)-982-8134 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Luther's Lutheran Church Cemetery Graveside service 2:00 PM Luther's Lutheran Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Lee Eagle, 86, of Richfield passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Novant Presbyterian Medical Center. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 PM in the Luther's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Preacher Jimmy Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Friday from 12 to 1 PM prior to the service. Born October 21, 1933 in Rowan County, NC he was the son of the late Edwin Lee Eagle and Jessie Viola Reid Eagle. He was a graduate of Rockwell High School in 1954. He served four years in the Air Force and received a two year Degree in marketing and retailing from Rowan Technical College in Salisbury. He worked for 21 years with Carolina Forge in Salisbury and was a supervisor for 5 years. He was a vegetable farmer for over 30 years and sold his vegetables to stores and markets in and around Albemarle. He was a member of Luther's Lutheran Church in Richfield. Mr. Eagle is survived by his niece Linda Frazier of Ramseur, NC and by Alice Hutchinson and family who loved him very much. A sister Bruce and a nephew Eddie preceded him in death.

Gene Lee Eagle, 86, of Richfield passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Novant Presbyterian Medical Center. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 PM in the Luther's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Preacher Jimmy Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Friday from 12 to 1 PM prior to the service. Born October 21, 1933 in Rowan County, NC he was the son of the late Edwin Lee Eagle and Jessie Viola Reid Eagle. He was a graduate of Rockwell High School in 1954. He served four years in the Air Force and received a two year Degree in marketing and retailing from Rowan Technical College in Salisbury. He worked for 21 years with Carolina Forge in Salisbury and was a supervisor for 5 years. He was a vegetable farmer for over 30 years and sold his vegetables to stores and markets in and around Albemarle. He was a member of Luther's Lutheran Church in Richfield. Mr. Eagle is survived by his niece Linda Frazier of Ramseur, NC and by Alice Hutchinson and family who loved him very much. A sister Bruce and a nephew Eddie preceded him in death. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 6, 2020

