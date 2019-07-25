Geneva Diane Harrison Honeycutt, 73, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Stanly County on July 9, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Cora Elizabeth Duke and Joseph Odell Harrison. Ms. Honeycutt attended Eastside Baptist Church and worked as a stocker at Walmart. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Steve, Rayvon, Chuck, Kenny and Marvin Harrison; son, Tony Burleson; and daughter, Mary Burleson. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Joseph Burleson of Salisbury; daughter, Janie Jones (Jimmy) of Salisbury; brother, Jessie Harrison (Teresa) of Salisbury; sisters, Rosa May King (Dale) of Richfield, Barbara Southard (Jesse) of Candor, Kathy Stubbs (Phillip) of Rockwell, Teresa Pruitt (Tim) of Gold Hill, Rebecca Bailey (Garland) of Rockwell and Patricia Cofer of Gold Hill; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church, 370 Trexler Rd., Salisbury, North Carolina 28146. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Scercy officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Honeycutt family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 25, 2019