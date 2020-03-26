Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Marlin. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Genevieve G. Marlin, 97, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Trinity Oaks Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Woodleaf on Feb. 27, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Iva Lee Kepley Godbey and Lewis E. Godbey. Genevieve was a graduate of Woodleaf High School and Salisbury Business College. She worked in food service for the Rowan Salisbury School System and at Mackie Vending. She was a member of Gay's Chapel Church (now Arbor), where she was involved in all aspects of her church and community. Genevieve was known to personally welcome her new neighbors on Kepley Road and she loved to garden and sew. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Preston A. Marlin, who passed away in October 1989 and son, Preston “Dale” Marlin, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2014. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Merle Marlin (Patricia); daughter, Jana G. Marlin; grandson, Brant Marlin (Brandie); granddaughter, Candice Foster (Russell); great-grandsons, Jaythan and Lucas Marlin and Zeb Foster; and great-granddaughter, Sarah Foster. Arrangements: The family will hold a private service. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Marlin family. Online condolences may be made at

Genevieve G. Marlin, 97, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Trinity Oaks Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Woodleaf on Feb. 27, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Iva Lee Kepley Godbey and Lewis E. Godbey. Genevieve was a graduate of Woodleaf High School and Salisbury Business College. She worked in food service for the Rowan Salisbury School System and at Mackie Vending. She was a member of Gay's Chapel Church (now Arbor), where she was involved in all aspects of her church and community. Genevieve was known to personally welcome her new neighbors on Kepley Road and she loved to garden and sew. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Preston A. Marlin, who passed away in October 1989 and son, Preston “Dale” Marlin, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2014. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Merle Marlin (Patricia); daughter, Jana G. Marlin; grandson, Brant Marlin (Brandie); granddaughter, Candice Foster (Russell); great-grandsons, Jaythan and Lucas Marlin and Zeb Foster; and great-granddaughter, Sarah Foster. Arrangements: The family will hold a private service. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Marlin family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close