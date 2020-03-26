Genevieve G. Marlin, 97, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Trinity Oaks Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Woodleaf on Feb. 27, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Iva Lee Kepley Godbey and Lewis E. Godbey. Genevieve was a graduate of Woodleaf High School and Salisbury Business College. She worked in food service for the Rowan Salisbury School System and at Mackie Vending. She was a member of Gay's Chapel Church (now Arbor), where she was involved in all aspects of her church and community. Genevieve was known to personally welcome her new neighbors on Kepley Road and she loved to garden and sew. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Preston A. Marlin, who passed away in October 1989 and son, Preston “Dale” Marlin, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2014. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Merle Marlin (Patricia); daughter, Jana G. Marlin; grandson, Brant Marlin (Brandie); granddaughter, Candice Foster (Russell); great-grandsons, Jaythan and Lucas Marlin and Zeb Foster; and great-granddaughter, Sarah Foster. Arrangements: The family will hold a private service. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Marlin family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 26, 2020