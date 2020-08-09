Genine Miller

Genine Elizabeth Hopkins Miller, age 65, of Salisbury passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 30, 1955 in Rowan County. The daughter of Martha Sue Julian Hopkins and the late Worth Hascal Hopkins. She was a retired administrator at the VA Hospital. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Spencer Moose Lodge and Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post. Preceding her in death, in addition to her father was her husband of 27 years, Phillip Wesley Miller. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Jillian Mauldin Gunter and Caitlin Elizabeth Mauldin (Chris); loving sons from another mother, William Dylan Mauldin (Kelsey), Kenneth Evan Mauldin (Molly) and Robert Chase Mauldin (Celina); sisters and best friends, Karen Hyde Augusta (Mike) and Julia Leach (Fred); grandchildren, Reese Elizabeth Gunter, Maverick Koa Mauldin-Faavesi, Bailey Amelia Faavesi, Caitlin Lee Faavesi and Marcus Khol Mauldin. Adored by the Miller Family, her VA family and many friends and loved ones. Arrangements: The family will receive friends at the Residence, 810 Long Ferry Rd., Aug. 14 from 4-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org
. The family is also seeking a forever home for her loving cats Kiki and Izzy. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.