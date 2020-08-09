1/1
Genine Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genine Elizabeth Hopkins Miller, age 65, of Salisbury passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 30, 1955 in Rowan County. The daughter of Martha Sue Julian Hopkins and the late Worth Hascal Hopkins. She was a retired administrator at the VA Hospital. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Spencer Moose Lodge and Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post. Preceding her in death, in addition to her father was her husband of 27 years, Phillip Wesley Miller. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Jillian Mauldin Gunter and Caitlin Elizabeth Mauldin (Chris); loving sons from another mother, William Dylan Mauldin (Kelsey), Kenneth Evan Mauldin (Molly) and Robert Chase Mauldin (Celina); sisters and best friends, Karen Hyde Augusta (Mike) and Julia Leach (Fred); grandchildren, Reese Elizabeth Gunter, Maverick Koa Mauldin-Faavesi, Bailey Amelia Faavesi, Caitlin Lee Faavesi and Marcus Khol Mauldin. Adored by the Miller Family, her VA family and many friends and loved ones. Arrangements: The family will receive friends at the Residence, 810 Long Ferry Rd., Aug. 14 from 4-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org. The family is also seeking a forever home for her loving cats Kiki and Izzy. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved