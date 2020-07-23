George “Pete” Albert Miller, 67, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born January 30, 1953 in Rowan County, NC to Marjorie Eagle Miller and the late George Miller. He was a graduate of East Rowan High School. Pete worked as a Supervisor for Duke Power at the Buck Steam Plant for 43 years. Pete loved his wife, his family and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter. He enjoyed trips to the beach and enjoyed hunting sharks teeth. He enjoyed having breakfast every Wednesday morning with his friends. Pete is preceded in death by his nephew, Wayne Pickler; and a sister, Carol Edwards. Pete is survived by his wife, Donna Tesh Miller, whom he married July 4, 1971 ; two sons, Jason Miller, Justin Miller; Granddaughter, Keely Miller; sister, Theresa (Grady) Pickler; nephew, Brian Pickler; two nieces, Cathy Fleming, and Angie Edwards. He is also survived by Life Long Friends, Steve and Andrea Regan, Alan and LaVaughn Beaver, Jim Ketchie, Ed Holmes and Mark Misenheimer and many other special friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor, Steve Regan and Charles Dry, 2nd.. Memorials may be made to the donors choice. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.