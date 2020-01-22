George Albert Rex, 95, of Salisbury, passed away on January 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born on November 7, 1924 in Rowan County, a son of the late George Cowan Rex and the late Julia Graham Rex. He was educated in the Rowan County Schools. Mr. Rex worked for the Rowan County School System as a painter and later as a carpenter for 41 years until his retirement. He enjoyed farming, raising and riding horses, rabbit hunting, fishing and anything else outdoors. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rex was preceded in death by three brothers, Leo Rex, Brady Rex, Walter Rex and two sisters, Hazel Webb and Adelaide Jackson. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Lee Smith Rex who he married on July 4, 1948; son, Eric Rex (Sonya); three daughters, Marlene Lookabill (Steve), Terry Call (Bobby) and Ginger Kimbrell (Kenny); 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He also had numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23 from 10:00am - 11:30am at Summersett Funeral Home. A 12:00pm graveside service will follow at Graham-Lowder Family Cemetery on Lowder Road, Salisbury. The family would like to especially thank the Novant Health Hospice staff and special caregivers, Jennifer, Annette, and Crystal. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Rex memory to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 and the , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rex family. Online condolences may be left at
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 22, 2020