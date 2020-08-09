George Beeney, III, of Salisbury passed peacefully on August 6th after a 6 year battle with cancer. His wife Christine, son Christopher and brother Grant were at his bedside. In addition George is survived by his brother Garrard. Born in 1945 to Arthur and Olga Beeney, George enjoyed his life while moving from NYC, Pennsylvania, Maine and Florida before settling in Salisbury. In 1980, George married his true love Christine. Together they loved to travel and explore. George will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Beeney family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.