George Beeney III
George Beeney, III, of Salisbury passed peacefully on August 6th after a 6 year battle with cancer. His wife Christine, son Christopher and brother Grant were at his bedside. In addition George is survived by his brother Garrard. Born in 1945 to Arthur and Olga Beeney, George enjoyed his life while moving from NYC, Pennsylvania, Maine and Florida before settling in Salisbury. In 1980, George married his true love Christine. Together they loved to travel and explore. George will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Beeney family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
