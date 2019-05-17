Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Frank Miller. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. George Frank Miller, age 95 of Salisbury, peacefully passeMr. George Frank Miller, age 95, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away in the early hours of Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Novant/Kaiser Hospice House in Salisbury after a brief illness. Frank was born in Rowan County on Dec. 21, 1923 to the late Albert Mathias Miller and Sophie Graham Miller. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rachel Propst Miller in 2010; by his siblings, Albert, Jack and James Miller and Catherine Miller Hedrick; and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Miller served his country in

Mr. George Frank Miller, age 95 of Salisbury, peacefully passeMr. George Frank Miller, age 95, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away in the early hours of Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Novant/Kaiser Hospice House in Salisbury after a brief illness. Frank was born in Rowan County on Dec. 21, 1923 to the late Albert Mathias Miller and Sophie Graham Miller. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rachel Propst Miller in 2010; by his siblings, Albert, Jack and James Miller and Catherine Miller Hedrick; and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Miller served his country in World War II as a Corporal in the United States Army where his service carried him through the “European Theatre”. After his service, he spent his career in the China Grove Roller Mills, but most importantly as both a dairy and cattle farmer. He truly loved farming and was a hardworking and God loving man who lived his life to serve. Frank was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church where over many years he served in many capacities and until his illness; he had never missed more than one Sunday in a row from attending Church. He had a love for gardening and you could find him at the end of his driveway offering his produce for sale in the community. Frank also had a great love for baseball, especially the New York Yankees. He was well known amongst his family for his love of homemade ice cream….he could be found making a batch almost weekly to enjoy either for himself or with the family during the summer months. He was truly a family man and loved them dearly. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David Miller (Becky) and Danny Ray Miller of Salisbury and daughter, Becky Miller Gorman (Ronnie) of China Grove. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Cody Miller, Tara Sams (Ron), Michael Miller (Kristi), Ashley Hornbeak (Trey) and Bradley Gorman (Kim) along with seven great-grandchildren. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mr. Miller will be on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3-4:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Grace Lutheran Church, 3020 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury. Funeral Service will follow at 5 p.m. at the Church officiated by Rev. Jerome Cloninger. Burial will be in the Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorials: Memorials in his honor may be made to a . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Miller. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com . d away in the early hours of Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Novant/Kaiser Hospice House in Salisbury after a brief illness. Frank was born in Rowan County on December 21, 1923 to the last Albert Mathias Miller and Sophie Graham Miller. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rachel Propst Miller in 2010, by his siblings, Albert, Jack and James Miller, Catherine Miller Hedrick and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Miller served his country in World War II as a Corporal in the United States Army where his service carried him through the “European Theatre”. After his service, he spent his career in the China Grove Roller Mills, but most importantly as both a dairy and cattle farmer. He truly loved farming and was a hardworking and God loving man who lived his life to serve. Frank was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church where over many years he served in many capacities and until his illness; he had never missed more than on Sunday in a row from attending Church. He had a love for gardening and you could find him at the end of his driveway offering his produce for sale in the community. Frank also had a great love for baseball, especially the New York Yankees. He was well known amongst his family for his love of homemade ice cream….he could be found making a batch almost weekly to enjoy either for himself or with the family during the summer months. He was truly a family man and loved them dearly. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David Miller (Becky) and Danny Ray Miller of Salisbury and daughter, Becky Miller Gorman (Ronnie) of China Grove. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Cody Miller, Tara Sams (Ron), Michael Miller (Kristi), Ashley Hornbeak (Trey) and Bradley Gorman (Kim) along with seven great- grandchildren. Visitation for Mr. Miller will be on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3:00-4:45pm in the Sanctuary of Grace Lutheran Church, 3020 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC. Funeral Service will follow at 5:00pm at the Church officiated by Rev. Jerome Cloninger. Burial will be in the Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorials in his honor may be made to a . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Miller. Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close