Obituary Guest Book View Sign

George Franklin Harrison, 87, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Liberty Lane Hospice Unit at W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. Born on March 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Ruth Porter Harrison and George Folk Harrison. George was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Korean War. He attended China Grove High School and worked as a truck driver for FFM Foods. He was a member of the Spencer Moose Lodge. He worked for the Rowan County Sheriff's Department and the Davie County Sheriff's Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Harrison; step-son, Rodney Lee Harris; brother, Robert Harrison and his wife Jeanette; sister, Margaret Harrison. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Creason Harrison of Salisbury; daughter, Patricia Lynn Moretz (Van) of Salisbury; sons, Kenneth Harrison (Jennifer), Howard Harrison (Audrea) of China Grove, Billy Harrison (Sandy); step-daughter, Melisa Long (Michael); brother, Frank Weddle of Salisbury; 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 11:00 AM Monday at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with the Rev. Stan Riddle officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Camp Manna Ministries, 243 Gibson Way, Mocksville, NC 27028. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Harrison family and online condolences may be made at

George Franklin Harrison, 87, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Liberty Lane Hospice Unit at W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. Born on March 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Ruth Porter Harrison and George Folk Harrison. George was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Korean War. He attended China Grove High School and worked as a truck driver for FFM Foods. He was a member of the Spencer Moose Lodge. He worked for the Rowan County Sheriff's Department and the Davie County Sheriff's Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Harrison; step-son, Rodney Lee Harris; brother, Robert Harrison and his wife Jeanette; sister, Margaret Harrison. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Creason Harrison of Salisbury; daughter, Patricia Lynn Moretz (Van) of Salisbury; sons, Kenneth Harrison (Jennifer), Howard Harrison (Audrea) of China Grove, Billy Harrison (Sandy); step-daughter, Melisa Long (Michael); brother, Frank Weddle of Salisbury; 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 11:00 AM Monday at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with the Rev. Stan Riddle officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Camp Manna Ministries, 243 Gibson Way, Mocksville, NC 27028. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Harrison family and online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lyerly Funeral Home

515 S. Main St.

Salisbury , NC 28144

704-633-9031 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close