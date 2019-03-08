George Franklin Harrison, 87, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Liberty Lane Hospice Unit at W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Harrison family and online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Harrison.
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 8, 2019