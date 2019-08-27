George Howard Chambers, 88, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 3, 1931 in Goldsboro, NC to the late George R. Chambers and Lela Mae Hobbs Chambers. The family moved to Salisbury when he was six years old. He graduated from Boyden High School in 1949 and attended Catawba College for one year. In 1951 he joined the United States Air Force, and was honorably discharged in 1955. He also attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas while he was in service. He worked for his uncle's car dealership in Houston, Texas for one year. He returned to Salisbury in 1956 and went into business as George's Gulf. He married Barbara Joyce of Sanford, NC on June 3, 1958. Seven years later he became an Esso dealer and five years later he opened George's 66, George's Home Heating Oil and George's Truck Rental businesses. He was a charter member of the Historic Salisbury Foundation, Rowan Museum, a member of Samuel C. Hart American Legion and First United Methodist Church. He was a volunteer at Rowan Memorial Hospital and the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer, NC. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by an infant son; daughter, George Anna Chambers Setzer; and a brother, Robert Maxwell Chambers. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Joyce Chambers; son, Maxwell Howard Chambers of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughter, Anna Edward Setzer of Statesville; and brother, Kenneth Obe Chambers of Salisbury. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti Minister of First United Methodist Church officiating. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Chambers family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 27, 2019