George James Mehalik, Jr., 86, of Salisbury passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. George was born, March 4, 1933 in Hazleton, PA, to the late George James Mehalik, Sr. and the late Helen Urban Mehalik. He served our country in the US Army during the Korean War and was self-employed as a TV repairman. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salisbury. He loved to travel to Europe and he was an avid HO scale train enthusiast. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his first wife, Florence Ann Bresky Mehalik; second wife, Catherine Stepanik Mehalik; brother, Mark G. Mehalik, Sr.; sister, Marie M. McBride. He is survived by a son, Gary Mehalik and wife Lauren Huffman-Mehalik of Oxford, CT; four daughters, Cheryl Ann McDaniel and husband Kevin of Salisbury, Georgette Mehalik of Tucson, AZ, Lisa Christopher and husband Brian of Charles Town, WV, and Lauren Mehalik of Strasburg, PA; sister, Judy DeCaro and husband Joe of Miramar, FL; nine grandchildren; Brent and wife Arlene, Grant, Caroline and husband Dean, Kimmy, Michael, Eric, Janina, Kathryn, and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Nora and Lucas; son-in-law, Jose Cruz and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Service: The family will hold a visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury NC 28147, with funeral mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. John Eckert will be officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. George will be buried at St. Kunegunda's Catholic Cemetery in McAdoo, PA. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Mehalik family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
