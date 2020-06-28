George Keene Ennis went to be with his Lord and Savior and beloved wife, Rita, peacefully on Monday, June 22nd, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 16, 1945, in Wilmington, to the late Howard Eugene and Margaret Elizabeth Noel Ennis. George graduated from Cumberland Valley High School in Camp Hill, PA, in 1963 and enlisted with the US Air Force at Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, VA, in April 1964, serving four years with an honorable discharge. George married his high school sweetheart, Rita Joanne Hunter, in October 1965. He graduated from Shippensburg University in 1971 with a BS in Business Administration. George began his career in public accounting and worked in various accounting positions over the next 20 years, lastly as an accounting controller. George began a second career as a long-haul truck driver and loved traveling the country until he retired. He was always proud to share that his travels carried him to the 48 contiguous states. George was a proud Teamster. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother and wife, Howard Eugene Ennis II and Sandra Lee Yinger Ennis, and his brother-in-law and his wife, Larry Eugene Hunter and Mary Elizabeth Jumper Hunter. He is survived by his sister and husband, Noel-Carol Ennis Bitner and Jay Austin Bitner. George is also survived by his four children and their spouses, Robin Ennis Fisher and husband Steven of Salisbury, Kristin Ennis Meehan and husband Dennis of Charlotte, Keena Ennis Chung and husband Peter of Austin, TX, and George Keene Ennis II and wife Cristina of Raleigh, and his 10 grandchildren, Banks, Max and Jack Fisher of Salisbury; Jack, James and Caroline Meehan of Charlotte; Vivienne and Trevor Chung of Austin; and Elin and Emilia Ennis of Raleigh. George was a life-long member of Shiloh Reform Church of Faith in Faith. Throughout his childhood, he enjoyed playing sports with his older brother, most notably playing baseball as a pitcher along with his brother, a catcher. George developed a love for NASCAR and enjoyed attending races throughout his life. George spent many youthful summers with his extended family in Holden Beach, and passed on his love of the beach to his children, gathering annually for an Ennis family beach vacation. In his retirement, George enjoyed traveling with his wife and close family and friends. The family expresses gratitude and appreciation to his doctors, nurses, and social workers at the W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center and Novant Hospice. Service: Due to coronavirus precautions, a private family service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Shiloh Reform Church of Faith, NC, conducted by Pastor Richard Myers. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to support Lung Cancer Clinical Care and Research at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at the Philanthropy and Alumni Affairs Office, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021. Please designate that your gift is in loving memory of Rita Ennis to ensure that your gift will be directed to support the work of Dr. Jimmy Ruiz. While Dr. Ruiz specializes in lung cancer, he was also George Ennis's primary oncologist at the Salisbury VA. Online gifts can be made here: https://wakeforesthealth.abilafundraisingonline.com/campaign Additionally, memorial gifts may be made to Shiloh Reform Church of Faith at P.O. Box 308, Faith, NC 28041. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Ennis family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.