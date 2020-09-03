1/
George L. Neely
1930 - 2020
Mr. George L. Neely, 90, passed on August 29, 2020. He was born in Rowan County to Thomas Leroy Neely and Laura Hudson Neely on April 29, 1930. He retired from Bendix and served in the United States Army. Mr. Neely was a faithful member of Yadkin Grove Baptist Church until his health began to decline. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara J. Neely; his son, Mitchell Lynn Neely; two brothers, James and Timothy Neely and four sisters: Lanelle Neely, Alice Foxworth, Ann Pryor and Janette Hawkins. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Michael Neely and Mark (Tanya Dixon) Neely; two daughters, Angela N. Mangham and Tammy N. Thompson; four brothers: Tom (Lizzie) Neely, Jr., William Neely, Sidney Neely and Jerry (Trudy) Neely; two sisters, Phyllis Thomaside and Bessie Ellis; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Neely and Mary Neely and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service: A private homegoing service will be Friday at 3:00pm at Yadkin Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be Monday at 11:00am at Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors. Public viewing will be Thursday from 1:00pm – 5:00pm at Roberts Funeral Service, Lexington. Online condolences can be expressed to the Neely family at www.robertsfuneral.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Service
SEP
4
Service
03:00 PM
Yadkin Grove Baptist Church
SEP
7
Burial
11:00 AM
Salisbury National Cemetery
