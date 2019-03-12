Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Odell Clement. View Sign

Mr. George Odell Clement, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Novant Health Hospice and Pallative Care. Born Nov. 11, 1934 in Mocksville to the late Hubert Clement and Mary Jane Black Clement, he was educated in the public schools of Davie County. He enjoyed fishing, boxing and old western cowboy movies. He was preceded in death by sons, Christopher and Brian Clement. He leaves precious and loving memories to his wife whom he met and married on November 19, 1964 in New York, Helen Clement; sons, Craig Leqette of New York, Byron Clement of Salisbury and Eric Clement of New York; daughter, Shirley Clement; daughters-in-law, Maria Majette, Lekiesha Carrington and Katherine Clement; granddaughters, Tiffany Clement, Brittany Clement, Jessica Daniels, Micayla, Tatyana Clement, Crystal Majette and Aja Clement; grandsons, Isaiah Rashad Clement, Steven Daniels, Joseph Majette, Xavier George Clement, Anthony Worthy, Nicolas and Peter; great granddaughter, Evie Daniels; along with many nieces, nephew and close friends. George O. Clement was a devoted Christian, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend whom will be missed by all, and all his hope and faith rest upon God. Arrangements: A public viewing will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.Online condolences may be sent to

223 E. Fisher Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury , NC 28144
704-636-2711
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 12, 2019

