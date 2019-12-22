Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Pless Sr.. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord 460 Branchview Dr. NE Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-1161 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM Cross of Christ Lutheran Church Concord , NC View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Cross of Christ Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

George Luther Pless, Sr., 91, of Rockwell, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home with family by his side. George was born August 27, 1928 in Rockwell to the late Welker and Myrtie Pless. He was also preceded in death by daughter, Mary Ann Sifford and her husband, Terry Sifford. George was a lifelong resident of Cabarrus County and attended Landis High School. He was a lifetime member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Concord, where he served on the church council and numerous committees. He enjoyed farming all his life and started Pless Dairy in 1966. George was a loving husband, father and Papaw. He will forever be loved and dearly missed. Survivors include beloved wife of 72 years, Frances Carter Pless; four children, Jerry (Joyce) Pless, Janet (Larry) Stirewalt, George (Betsy) Pless, Jr., and John (Christy) Pless; 13 grandchildren, Tim (Janie) Sifford, Steve (Rosemary) Sifford, Meredith (John) Harrison, David (Debra) Pless, Emily Pless, Jacob (Sarah) Stirewalt, Adam Stirewalt, Andrew Stirewalt, Ryan (Scarlette) Pless, Ethan (Jocelyn) Pless, Avery Pless, Savannah Pless, and Colson Pless; 10 great-grandchildren, Madison, Salem, and Sedona Sifford, Marianna, Emma and Justin Harrison, Kate and Jenny Pless, and Maggie and Mollie Stirewalt; brother, Carl (Marie) Pless. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:45 am, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Concord. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm at the church, officiated by Rev. Rafe Allison. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Pless family. Online condolences may be made at

