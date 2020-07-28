George Ray Elliott of China Grove returned to his heavenly maker in the arms of his sister to meet his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Atrium Northeast Medical Center, Concord following a brief illness. George was born July 15, 1961 in Rowan County, NC to Troy R Elliott and the late Lois F Elliott. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William R and Louise Elliott, Margaret Catherine Davis, and Ralph S Freeze of China Grove. He was a previous member of First United Methodist Church in China Grove and at the time of his death he was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in China Grove. During his lifetime and membership of both churches, he served and displayed his faith and unwavering love of Jesus Christ to others. George graduated as a member of the South Rowan Class of 1979. Later continuing his education at Rowan Community College, Pfeiffer University, and eventually returning to Mitchell Community College in 2011. George's career began with Food Lion in Kannapolis, moving to Delhaize American Corporate Office, and ultimately returning to serve the community and his love of people at Food Lion in China Grove until his retirement in 2010. As recently quoted by a family member, “There is one word that describes George, it is HUMBLE. Every time you saw him you saw two things, a hug and a smile. He never uttered an unkind word about anybody and too bad the world doesn't have more George Elliotts.” Family members left to cherish him are his sister Troy Ann Elliott Donahue (Dennis) of China Grove, two nephews, James Kyle (Ashley) Donahue of Mint Hill and Brenton Elliott (Keely) Donahue of China Grove. In addition to the above, he was also survived by the love of his life and little buddy of which he absolutely adored, a great nephew Kaison James Donahue of China Grove. Visititation: The family will have a private viewing for family only at 12:00 Noon Wednesday followed by funeral services at 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel in Kannapolis conducted by the Rev. Mark Burns. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove where his family will receive friends following the graveside rites and at other times they will reside at the residence. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the Leukemia And Lymphoma
Association, 4530 Park Rd #240, Charlotte, NC 28209, American Lung Association
, 514 Daniels Street, Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27605 and the Kidney Cancer Association. National Kidney Foundation
of N.C., 903 Louise Avenue, #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204. The family would like to express a very special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Atrium Oncology Unit at Northeast Concord for their compassionate care for George and the support they provided to his family. He was blessed with the very people for his care, Dr. C. Trent Blackmon of Concord and Kim Purcell-Reid of China Grove. God will truly bless these individuals for the love and care they provide to their patients and their families. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com