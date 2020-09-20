George Raymond McGarity, 93, of Salisbury, NC passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the NC State Veterans Home. Born May 27, 1927 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Madison McGarity and Gladys Kluttz McGarity. Mr. McGarity was educated in the Rowan County schools. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1945 to 1946 after which he worked as a nursing assistant at the VA Medical Center for 35 years until retirement. Mr. McGarity had a love of the land that was nurtured by being raised on a farm in Woodleaf, NC. He loved gardening and shared his bounty with friends and family. Many hours were spent tending to his yard and flowers. He enjoyed NASCAR, bluegrass/country music, and memories of his travels with brother, Frank and family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren never failed to light up his life. In later years, food and fellowship at College BBQ was a highlight of his day. He was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church where he was involved in men's fellowship and a former deacon. Mr. McGarity was a member of Franklin Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, France Koontz McGarity on September 1, 2020; and brothers Frank and Gene McGarity. Surviving is his daughter Doris M. Yost and husband Bob of Salisbury, NC; grandchildren: Justin Yost and wife Talar of Farmingdale, NJ and Emily Currie and husband Paul of Charlotte, NC; and great-grandchildren: Willa and Simon Yost and Porter and Bridget Currie. A service will be held for both Frances and Ray on Monday, September 21 at 1PM in the Rowan Memorial Park cemetery mausoleum with Rev. Joe Thomas officiating. Military honors will be performed by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Memorials may be made to Franklin Baptist Church, 3810 US 601, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the McGarity family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
