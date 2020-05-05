George Raymond Rutzler
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Raymond Rutzler, Sr., 75, of Gold Hill passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence. Born August 4, 1944 in Jersey City, NJ he was a son of the late Edward Rutzler and Mary Bruder Rutzler. He graduated from Kearny High School in Kearny, NJ and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was employed with D.K. Sledzik Heating and Air Conditioning in Toms River, NJ until his retirement in 2008. George was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he lovingly served as an usher; VFW Post 3006 Salisbury, Elks Lodge #699 Salisbury, AMVETS Salisbury, American Legion Samuel C Hart Post 14 Salisbury, and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #2019 Spencer where he enjoyed bowling. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anne Welsh Rutzler whom he married October 1, 2009; Son, George Raymond Rutzler, Jr. of South Toms River, NJ; Daughter, Doreen Smith (John) of Toms River, NJ; Step-son, Kenneth Gardner (Nikki Lynn) of Salisbury; he is pre-deceased by step-daughter Jennifer Gardner Lutrario (Lou); brothers, Richard Rutzler of Richfield, Edward Rutzler (Carol) of Toms River, NJ, and Kenneth Rutzler of Pleasantville, NJ; sisters, Marilyn Cohen (Ron) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Katherine Salmon (William) of Lakewood, NJ, Margaret Crincoli (Richard) of Manahawkin, NJ and Sharon Livingstone of Kearny, NJ; grandchildren, Eric Karstensen IV (Meghan) of CA, Alex Smith of Toms River, NJ, Hailee Lutrario of Kearny, NJ and Lenny Gardner of Salisbury; and a great-grandson, Lucas Karstensen of California. Service: Services will be held at a later date. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rutzler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved