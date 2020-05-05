George Raymond Rutzler, Sr., 75, of Gold Hill passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence. Born August 4, 1944 in Jersey City, NJ he was a son of the late Edward Rutzler and Mary Bruder Rutzler. He graduated from Kearny High School in Kearny, NJ and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was employed with D.K. Sledzik Heating and Air Conditioning in Toms River, NJ until his retirement in 2008. George was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he lovingly served as an usher; VFW Post 3006 Salisbury, Elks Lodge #699 Salisbury, AMVETS Salisbury, American Legion Samuel C Hart Post 14 Salisbury, and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #2019 Spencer where he enjoyed bowling. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anne Welsh Rutzler whom he married October 1, 2009; Son, George Raymond Rutzler, Jr. of South Toms River, NJ; Daughter, Doreen Smith (John) of Toms River, NJ; Step-son, Kenneth Gardner (Nikki Lynn) of Salisbury; he is pre-deceased by step-daughter Jennifer Gardner Lutrario (Lou); brothers, Richard Rutzler of Richfield, Edward Rutzler (Carol) of Toms River, NJ, and Kenneth Rutzler of Pleasantville, NJ; sisters, Marilyn Cohen (Ron) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Katherine Salmon (William) of Lakewood, NJ, Margaret Crincoli (Richard) of Manahawkin, NJ and Sharon Livingstone of Kearny, NJ; grandchildren, Eric Karstensen IV (Meghan) of CA, Alex Smith of Toms River, NJ, Hailee Lutrario of Kearny, NJ and Lenny Gardner of Salisbury; and a great-grandson, Lucas Karstensen of California. Service: Services will be held at a later date. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rutzler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 5, 2020.