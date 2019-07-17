Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Robert Keys. View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the home of George and Linda Graveside service 2:00 PM Forest Hill Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

George Robert Keys , 56, of Linwood, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington, NC. He was born October 19, 1962 in Salisbury, NC to Robert and Agnes Miller Keys. George worked as a Molder Operator for F&G Molding in Spencer. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson Motorcyles, and listening to music. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death a grandson, Tristian Scott Morris and brother, Jeffery Keys. George is survived by his wife Linda Lanning Keys, whom he married August 27, 1990; 3 step children; 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; brothers, Jerry Keys and wife Paulette of Statesville, Gary Keys of Kannapolis; and sister, Sandy "Sandra" Bigelow and husband Jeff of Bolyston, MA. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the home of George and Linda. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Forest Hill Memorial Park with Jerry Keys, officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hinkle Hospice House 202 Hospice Way, Lexington NC 27292. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Keys family. Online condolences may be made at

