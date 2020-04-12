George Steven Wilkinson, “Steve”, 71, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. He was born in Catawba County to the late Clyde M. Wilkinson and Hazel Bollinger Wilkinson the youngest of 6 children. He graduated from Riverside High School Painesville, Ohio and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps, and served in the Vietnam War until wounded in action. Steve owned Wilkinson Drywall and enjoyed carpentry especially helping anyone in need. Steve never met a stranger and loved his family, friends and country. He often would pay the tab for anyone in uniform at a restaurant. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas “Tommy” Wilkinson, Gilbert “Gil” Wilkinson and Darrell Wilkinson; sister, Marcella “Marcey” Williamson; and grandson, Christian Rivera. Steve is survived by his wife, Kimberly Wilkinson; daughter, Catherine “Cathy” W. Rivera of the home; sons, Luke O. Wilkinson, US Army stationed at Fort Bragg; Clayton R. Sloop (Dawna) of Kallispell, MT; Matthew R. Sloop (Ashley) of Cleburne TX; godchildren, Zachary Walters and Ann Beatty (Brent); grandchildren, Justin Wilkinson of Minn., Ollie Halsey (James) of Troutman and Cerena Rivera of Belmont; sister, Joyce Lehtonen of OH, numerous nieces and nephews. Service: There will be a memorial service held at the Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Wilkinson family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2020