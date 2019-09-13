Mr. George Thomas “Tom” Smith, 77, of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his residence. Tom was born on July 4, 1942 in Rowan County, the son of the late Spencer Davis Smith and the late Katherine Loflin Smith. Tom served in the United States Marine Corps at the National Security Agency (NSA) at Ft. Meade Maryland. Tom was a member of Trading Ford Baptist Church. Tom was Store Manager of Rouzer Motor Parts until his retirement. Tom enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and the many friends he met over the years. He was a brilliant “fixer” and “creator” of things (in particular, woodworking, cars and log cabins) and his family and friends will miss enjoying these adventures with him. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Challis Smith and his brother James “Jim” Smith. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Brian Smith (Kelly) of Raleigh and Jonathan Andrew Smith (Heather) of Novato, CA; his Significant Other, Sabra Mills of Salisbury; and Sister-in-Law, Diane Smith of Salisbury . Two grandchildren: Savannah Smith and Avery Smith. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4- 6 pm at Trading Ford Baptist Church. A Graveside Service will follow at 6 pm with the Rev. Mike Motley officiating in the church cemetery with military rights provided by the Davidson County Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Marine Corps. Memorials may be made to Charities of the donor's choice or The Semper Fi Fund at www.semperfifund.org. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 13, 2019