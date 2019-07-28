Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Delores Corn Hooper. View Sign Service Information Cochran Funeral Home 4474 Hwy. 64 E. Alt. Murphy , NC 28906 (828)-837-9599 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home China Grove , NC View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cochran Funeral Home Blairsville , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM New Harmony Baptist Church Blairsville , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Georgia Delores Corn Hooper, age 98, of Salisbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and to be reunited with loved ones on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Alpha Concord Plantation in Salisbury. She was born April 3, 1921 in Union County, Ga. to the late John Crowell Corn and Martha Jane Rich Corn. Her husband of over 50 years, Frank Woodrow Hooper; her son, Donald Frank Hooper; her sister, Ruby Corn Hooper; and four brothers, Buell, Frank, Robert and Roy Corn, all preceded her in death. Affectionately, called “Georgie”, she served her Lord well; teaching Sunday School for many years at Lakewood Baptist Church in Kannapolis and later at South China Grove Baptist Church in China Grove. Upon her retirement from the washcloth dept. at Plant 1, Cannon Mills in 1978, she moved back home to Blairsville, Ga. and was instrumental in beginning a vacation bible school at her home church, New Harmony Baptist in Blairsville. After the death of her husband, she relocated back to North Carolina to be close to her older son, Donald and his family in Salisbury. Georgia would daily eat lunch at the China Grove Civic Center where she would jokingly say, “she just went to cheer up the old folks.” After an illness and a fall in 2014, Georgia moved to Alpha Concord Plantation in Salisbury and was lovingly care for by the wonderful staff there. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Harold Wayne Hooper and his wife Dorella, from Albuquerque, N.M. and her daughter in-law, Shirley Hooper of Salisbury. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ron Hooper (Veronica), Tammy Hooper, Sandra Kiker, Randel Hooper (Courtney), Betty Fowler (Mark), Kevin Hooper (Juli) and Scott Hooper (Missy). Also surviving her are half-sisters, Mattie B. Chappelear and Althea Pickelsimer (Nelson) and half-brothers, Johnny Corn (Carolyn) and Bill Corn (Betty) along with two sisters in-law, Edith Corn and Kay Corn and a number of great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mrs. Hooper will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. A second visitation will be held at Cochran Funeral Home in Blairsville, Ga. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be at New Harmony Baptist Church in Blairsville, Ga. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Phil Goble, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Hayesville, Georgia's former pastor. Interment will follow the service at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home of China Grove and Cochran Funeral Home in Blairsville, Ga. are serving the family of Mrs. Hooper. Online condolences may be left for the family at

