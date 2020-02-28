Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia Clark Gilleran of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born January 25, 1940 to the late Dalton C. Stapleton and Florence Hearty Stapleton in New Rochelle, N.Y., A long time resident of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., before retiring and moving to Salisbury in 2000. Georgia worked in the insurance industry helping people plan for their future. Georgia was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who loved being in the garden and spending time with her family. She was an avid reader, gardener, and had a love for butterflies. She was a great listener, compassionate, kind and loving soul. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Smithson of Texas. Georgia is survived by her four children, Kimberly Snyder (Patrick) of Salisbury, Theresa Nicol of Greensboro, Julie Hawley (Matthew) of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and John Gilleran (Chandi) of Rockwell; ten grandchildren, Patrick, Nicholas, Michael, Rhyanna, Alexis, Liam, Kendra, Megan, Sean, and Blake; two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Morgan; and niece, Kelly Boas (Peter) of Wisconsin. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give to a loved one you cherish that is still here with you. Arrangements: There is no memorial service scheduled at this time. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Gilleran family. Online condolences may be made at

