1/1
Georgia Miller Ryan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Georgia Miller Ryan, 92, of Salisbury, passed away June 21, 2020 after years of declining health. Born April 28, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Blanche Iddings Miller and George W. Miller, Sr. Sr. of Spencer. She grew up in Spencer, NC and graduated from Spencer High in 1945 as valedictorian of her senior class. After graduation, she attended Woman's College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro graduating in 1949 with a major in chemistry and a teaching certificate. She worked in the college chemistry lab for four years while living in Greensboro. In 1951 Georgia married James A. Ryan, Jr. of Salisbury. They lived in Greensboro for eight years while he worked for the Railway Mail Service and later moved to Salisbury when he transferred to the Salisbury Post Office. Georgia continued her teaching career as a substitute teacher in the Salisbury City Schools and the Rowan County Schools fro many years with most of that time spent at Boyden High/Salisbury High School. She substituted in any class where she was needed whether it was gym, wood shop or her favorite – chemistry. Each day she taught the classes to the best of her ability so the students could learn while their regular teacher was absent. She was tough and expected the students to behave. In retirement, the highlight of a shopping trip was when former students would say hello. She would then ask for their name in order to refresh her memory because she knew so many students over the years. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband in 2003 after 51 years of marriage and also by her sons, Jimmy in 1969 and Mike in 1991. She was preceded by her parents and three sisters, Marie Miller of Spencer, Ruby M. Sanchez (Jose) of Chicago, IL and Doris M. Ryan (Sam) of Salisbury. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Ryan Stoessel (David) of Matthews; son, Jeffrey W. Ryan of Wilmington; brother, George W. Miller, Jr. (Eula) of Durham; three grandchildren, Christopher N. Stoessel of Matthews, Abbey S. Loerch of Wilmington and Andrew M. Stoessel (Haley) of Vero Beach, FL. She was very proud of her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments both academically and in sports. Georgia was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church in Spencer where she taught a kindergarten Sunday School class for many years and later was a member of the Kirby Bible Class. No service is planned at this time due to the pandemic. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, PO Box 203, Spencer, NC 28159 Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Ryan family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Cremation Service
P.O. Box 2185
Salisbury, NC 28145-2185
(704) 636-1515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved