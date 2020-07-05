Mrs. Georgia Miller Ryan, 92, of Salisbury, passed away June 21, 2020 after years of declining health. Born April 28, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Blanche Iddings Miller and George W. Miller, Sr. Sr. of Spencer. She grew up in Spencer, NC and graduated from Spencer High in 1945 as valedictorian of her senior class. After graduation, she attended Woman's College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro graduating in 1949 with a major in chemistry and a teaching certificate. She worked in the college chemistry lab for four years while living in Greensboro. In 1951 Georgia married James A. Ryan, Jr. of Salisbury. They lived in Greensboro for eight years while he worked for the Railway Mail Service and later moved to Salisbury when he transferred to the Salisbury Post Office. Georgia continued her teaching career as a substitute teacher in the Salisbury City Schools and the Rowan County Schools fro many years with most of that time spent at Boyden High/Salisbury High School. She substituted in any class where she was needed whether it was gym, wood shop or her favorite – chemistry. Each day she taught the classes to the best of her ability so the students could learn while their regular teacher was absent. She was tough and expected the students to behave. In retirement, the highlight of a shopping trip was when former students would say hello. She would then ask for their name in order to refresh her memory because she knew so many students over the years. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband in 2003 after 51 years of marriage and also by her sons, Jimmy in 1969 and Mike in 1991. She was preceded by her parents and three sisters, Marie Miller of Spencer, Ruby M. Sanchez (Jose) of Chicago, IL and Doris M. Ryan (Sam) of Salisbury. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Ryan Stoessel (David) of Matthews; son, Jeffrey W. Ryan of Wilmington; brother, George W. Miller, Jr. (Eula) of Durham; three grandchildren, Christopher N. Stoessel of Matthews, Abbey S. Loerch of Wilmington and Andrew M. Stoessel (Haley) of Vero Beach, FL. She was very proud of her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments both academically and in sports. Georgia was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church in Spencer where she taught a kindergarten Sunday School class for many years and later was a member of the Kirby Bible Class. No service is planned at this time due to the pandemic. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, PO Box 203, Spencer, NC 28159 Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Ryan family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
