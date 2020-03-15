Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Lee Jennings. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Gerald Lee Jennings age 87 passed away on March 13, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Mr. Jennings was born on August 30, 1932 in Rowan County and was the son of the late Victor C Jennings and Susie Waddell Jennings. He was educated in the Rowan County Schools and later entered the US Air Force where he retired as a Tech Sergeant after 20 years of service during the Korea and Viet Nam eras. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in China Grove and worked for many years for W.A. Brown as a lead person. Gerald was a member of Eureka Lodge 283, NC York Rite in Salisbury and the Oasis Temple in Charlotte as well as the Rowan County Shriner Club. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 14, VFW Post 8989 and the Air Force Sergeant Association of Kannapolis. Mr. Jennings was also a member of the Carolina Historical Aviation Commission in Charlotte as well as a member of the Handyman Club of America. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 17 years, Jessie Bowers Jennings, his sisters Dorothy Hattaway, Katheryn Lingle, Bonnie Martin and Lucy Smith. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Julia Rex Shue (Homer) his sisters Iris Porterfield and Frances Jennings, as well as special nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren and special friend Charles Scarboro. Visitation will be on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home from 1:00 till 2:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm also at the funeral home with Pastor Curtis Goforth, minister. Full Masonic Rites as well as Military Honors will be conducted at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 110 W. Church St. China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be made to the family at

