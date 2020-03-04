Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Leroy Sharp Canupp. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Woodleaf United Methodist Church Memorial service 4:00 PM Woodleaf United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Leroy "Sharp" Canupp Sr., 82, of Woodleaf, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Novant Health-Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born September 30, 1937 in Davie County to the late Otis Franklin and Iona Blalock Canupp. Gerald was a 1956 graduate of Cooleemee High School, he was a Veteran of the United States Army 101st Airborne Division. He retired from Ingersol Rand after 26 years of employment. Gerald was a musician who enjoyed writing music and singing. He played the piano, guitar, fiddle, and harmonica fluently. He won a musical award from the NC Society of Historians for the Album - Cotton Mill Town. Gerald played semi-professional baseball, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Gerald had many nicknames such as "Sharp" & "King of the Court" but his favorite was "Papaw". He will be remembered by his family as being the most kind hearted, unselfish, loving, giving, caring, God fearing, funny, BEST papaw. He was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Cooleemee. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his Wife, Clara Elizabeth "Libby" Canupp; and sons, John Calvin Canupp and Gerald Leroy "Kippy" Canupp, Jr. Gerald is survived by his step-sons, Billy Joe Myers and wife Christie of Woodleaf, and Mark Carlisle Myers and wife Kim of Mocksville; step-daughters, Tina Myers Gray of Woodleaf, and Linn Myers Waggoner and husband Mark of Salisbury; Son , Michael Franklin Canupp of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Donna Catherine Canupp of Marstown, TN; grandchildren, James Gray, Katie Feamster and husband Tab, Luke Waggoner, Lacy Waggoner, Loren Myers, Mackenzie Myers and husband Jesse Bickford, Bo Canupp, Justin Jones, Joshua Canupp, Rachel Canupp, Mikayla Canupp, Pepper Canupp, Madison Canupp; great grandchildren, Cole Bickford, Chase Canupp, Rowan Canupp and Jet Canupp; Sisters, Marlene Benson of Little River SC, Linda Lou Martin of Woodleaf, and Mona Jo Griffin and husband David of Cooleemee; Sister in laws, Brenda Swink of Salisbury, June Harkey of Woodleaf; Brother in law, Luther Harkey of Salisbury; along with a multitude of loved nieces and nephews. He had many friends at Somerset Court of Mocksville which he considered each to be family. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Woodleaf United Methodist Church. The memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Woodleaf United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Tiffany Seaford. A special Thank you to the staff and residence of Somerset Court of Mocksville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Somerset Court of Mocksville or . Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Canupp family. Online condolences may be made at

Gerald Leroy "Sharp" Canupp Sr., 82, of Woodleaf, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Novant Health-Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born September 30, 1937 in Davie County to the late Otis Franklin and Iona Blalock Canupp. Gerald was a 1956 graduate of Cooleemee High School, he was a Veteran of the United States Army 101st Airborne Division. He retired from Ingersol Rand after 26 years of employment. Gerald was a musician who enjoyed writing music and singing. He played the piano, guitar, fiddle, and harmonica fluently. He won a musical award from the NC Society of Historians for the Album - Cotton Mill Town. Gerald played semi-professional baseball, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Gerald had many nicknames such as "Sharp" & "King of the Court" but his favorite was "Papaw". He will be remembered by his family as being the most kind hearted, unselfish, loving, giving, caring, God fearing, funny, BEST papaw. He was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Cooleemee. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his Wife, Clara Elizabeth "Libby" Canupp; and sons, John Calvin Canupp and Gerald Leroy "Kippy" Canupp, Jr. Gerald is survived by his step-sons, Billy Joe Myers and wife Christie of Woodleaf, and Mark Carlisle Myers and wife Kim of Mocksville; step-daughters, Tina Myers Gray of Woodleaf, and Linn Myers Waggoner and husband Mark of Salisbury; Son , Michael Franklin Canupp of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Donna Catherine Canupp of Marstown, TN; grandchildren, James Gray, Katie Feamster and husband Tab, Luke Waggoner, Lacy Waggoner, Loren Myers, Mackenzie Myers and husband Jesse Bickford, Bo Canupp, Justin Jones, Joshua Canupp, Rachel Canupp, Mikayla Canupp, Pepper Canupp, Madison Canupp; great grandchildren, Cole Bickford, Chase Canupp, Rowan Canupp and Jet Canupp; Sisters, Marlene Benson of Little River SC, Linda Lou Martin of Woodleaf, and Mona Jo Griffin and husband David of Cooleemee; Sister in laws, Brenda Swink of Salisbury, June Harkey of Woodleaf; Brother in law, Luther Harkey of Salisbury; along with a multitude of loved nieces and nephews. He had many friends at Somerset Court of Mocksville which he considered each to be family. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Woodleaf United Methodist Church. The memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Woodleaf United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Tiffany Seaford. A special Thank you to the staff and residence of Somerset Court of Mocksville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Somerset Court of Mocksville or . Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Canupp family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.