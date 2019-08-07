Mr. Gerald Roy Lottes, 79, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was born in St. Lewis, Mo., on Aug. 19, 1939, the son to the late William and Marie Green Lottes. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Lottes and daughter, Cindy Lottes. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lottes; son, Mark Lottes; two daughters, Debbie Martin and Kelli Lottes; step-sons, Brad Smith and Mike Smith; sister, Betty Ottoway; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and his best friend “Sophie”. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, NC 28112. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Lottes Family. Online condolences can be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 7, 2019