Gerald Thomas “Chub” Walker, 81, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Salisbury. He was born Oct. 7, 1937 in Salisbury, to the late Eric and Edna Hammill Walker. Chub was a member of Rockwell United Methodist Church, and enjoyed woodworking and fishing. In addition to his parents, Chub was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Walker Dennis; brothers, James Walker, Floyd Walker, Willie Walker and Harmon Walker; and sister, Jackie Euart. Chub is survived by his wife Mildred Shinn Walker, whom he married Dec. 31, 1957; son, Rick Walker and wife Norma; grandson, Chad Thomas Walker and wife Abby; great-granddaughter, Grace Marie Walker; great-grandson, Graham Thomas Walker; brother, Clyde Walker; and sisters, Mary Hill and Nancy Davenport and husband Pete. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell, with Mike Shinn, officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockwell United Methodist Church, PO Box 337, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Walker family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 26, 2019